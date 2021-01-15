Brindisi! — FromRome.Info marks 1 year of cutting News & Commentary

ITALIANO QUI SOTTO

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Praised be to God Almighty and to His Providence, which through the many readers of this electronic journal, have granted it to see its First Anniversary: January 16, 2021.

For it was on that day, one year ago, in the year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty, that the blog From Rome was transformed into its present form to provide Catholics with a news source which was independent from the Masonic networks of news and control which dominated both “Catholic” and secular media.

And it has been a historic year, for in less than two months of publishing, the Great Reset was launched upon the world with lockdowns, and a continuous stream of propaganda 24/7 about a Pandemic which never existed. Lies upon Lies, in waves of propaganda aimed to cause complete submittion and compliance with the Scamdemic.

Through it all — not without a lot of help from the readers throughout the world — FromRome.Info brought you the news and commentary to bust the propaganda cycles and assist you to resist control, compliance and submission to the New World Order and the Dominant Dominating Narrative of Mind Control which it had unleashed upon humanity.

In the course of the past year, FromRome.Info racked up an amazing statistic, having published 2907 articles, videos, reports, editorials, notices, at a rate of nearly 8 daily.

FromRome.Info did all this in service of Pope Benedict XVI, the true vicar of Jesus Christ, knowing that the forces of globalism and fraud were strong both here at Rome and in Catholic Media.

During this year, FromRome.Info let the charge in exposing the fake Catholic Media, their lies, networks, collaboration, intentional omissions and simply disingenuous output, agents, frauds etc.. FromRome.Info has closely monitored the true news about Pope Benedict and debunked the false, to enable Catholics world wide to understand what really happened in 2013 and what kind of forces are really in control of the Vatican and the world.

FromRome.Info had also the honor of assisting in the launching of Ordo Militaris Radio TV, which from Kansas, in the U.S.A. has taking up the torch in the media of video and radio production, giving Catholics another solid information source for commentary and investigative documentaries.

Whether FromRome.Info continues in the year ahead, God alone knows, but if you wish to help FromRome.Into become an institution, please consider making a generous donation to the non profit which support Br. Bugnolo’s work, as Catholic apostolate. While all opinions and views expressed here at FromRome.Info are those of the authors alone, nevertheless, the expenses of this website and the costs to maintain an office in Rome, Italy, are the needs which, without your support, could not be met.

Sia lodato Dio Onnipotente e la Sua Provvidenza, che attraverso i numerosi lettori di questa rivista elettronica, le hanno concesso di vedere il suo Primo Anniversario: 16 gennaio 2021.

Perché è stato in quel giorno, un anno fa, nell’anno di Nostro Signore duemila e venti, che il blog From Rome si è trasformato nella sua forma attuale per fornire ai cattolici una fonte di notizie indipendente dalle reti massoniche di informazione e controllo che dominavano sia i media “cattolici” che quelli laici.

Ed è stato un anno storico, perché in meno di due mesi di pubblicazione, il Grande Reset è stato lanciato sul mondo con blocchi, e un flusso continuo di propaganda 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, su una pandemia mai esistita. Menzogne su menzogne, in ondate di propaganda volte a provocare una completa sottomissione e il rispetto della Scamdemica.

Attraverso tutto questo – non senza un grande aiuto da parte dei lettori di tutto il mondo – FromRome.Info vi ha portato le notizie e i commenti per rompere i cicli propagandistici e aiutarvi a resistere al controllo, al rispetto e alla sottomissione al Nuovo Ordine Mondiale e alla Narrativa Dominante del Controllo Mentale che aveva scatenato sull’umanità.

Nel corso dell’ultimo anno, FromRome.Info ha raccolto una statistica sorprendente, avendo pubblicato 2907 articoli, video, rapporti, redazionali, editoriali, avvisi, ad un ritmo di quasi 8 al giorno.

FromRome.Info ha fatto tutto questo al servizio di Papa Benedetto XVI, il vero vicario di Gesù Cristo, sapendo che le forze del globalismo e della frode erano forti sia qui a Roma che nei media cattolici.

Durante quest’anno, FromRome.Info ha lasciato che l’accusa di aver smascherato i falsi media cattolici, le loro bugie, le reti, la collaborazione, le omissioni intenzionali e la produzione semplicemente falsa, gli agenti, le frodi, ecc. FromRome.Info ha monitorato da vicino le notizie vere su Papa Benedetto e ha svilito il falso, per permettere ai cattolici di tutto il mondo di capire cosa è realmente accaduto nel 2013 e che tipo di forze sono realmente in controllo del Vaticano e del mondo.

FromRome.Info ha avuto anche l’onore di assistere al lancio di Ordo Militaris Radio TV, che dal Kansas, negli Stati Uniti, ha preso la fiaccola dei media di produzione video e radiofonica, dando ai cattolici un’altra solida fonte di informazione per commenti e documentari investigativi.

Se FromRome.Info continuerà nell’anno a venire, Dio solo lo sa, ma se volete aiutare FromRome a diventare un’istituzione, considerate la possibilità di fare una generosa donazione al non profit che sostiene l’opera di Fr. Bugnolo, come apostolato cattolico. Se tutte le opinioni e i punti di vista espressi qui a FromRome.Info sono solo degli autori, tuttavia, le spese di questo sito web e i costi per mantenere un ufficio a Roma, in Italia, sono le esigenze che, senza il vostro sostegno, non potrebbero essere soddisfatte.