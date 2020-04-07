Bill Gates planned COVID-19 Pandemic in 2010

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Just read this description, posted in December of 2010, and ask yourself, in hind sight, what it is speaking about:

Global Vaccine Action Plan to guide discovery, development and delivery of lifesaving vaccines NEW YORK — The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have announced a collaboration to increase coordination across the international vaccine community and create a Global Vaccine Action Plan. This plan will build on the successes of current work to achieve key milestones in the discovery, development and delivery of lifesaving vaccines to the most vulnerable populations in the poorest countries over the next decade. The collaboration follows the January 2010 call by Bill and Melinda Gates for the next ten years to be the Decade of Vaccines. The Global Vaccine Action Plan will enable greater coordination across all stakeholder groups – national governments, multilateral organizations, civil society, the private sector and philanthropic organizations — and will identify critical policy, resource, and other gaps that must be addressed to realize the life-saving potential of vaccines. The structure of the Decade of Vaccines Collaboration includes a Leadership Council to provide oversight for the planning effort, a Steering Committee that holds the primary responsibility for developing the action plan, an International Advisory Committee to assist the Leadership Council in evaluating the action plan, and a Secretariat for administrative support.

Now, of course we should not jump to conclusions, but just see who signed up to collaborate with Bill Gates on his project:

The Leadership Council is comprised of: Dr. Margaret Chan, Director General of WHO ;

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health;

Mr. Anthony Lake, Executive Director for UNICEF;

Ms. Joy Phumaphi, Chair of the International Advisory Committee and Executive Secretary, African Leaders Malaria Alliance

Dr. Tachi Yamada, President of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation;

In a recent interview of Bill Gates by CBS News, he is asked if he has spoken directly with President Trump about the COVID-19 response. He said he has not. And now you know why he has no need to do so!

The World Health Organization (WHO) — which Taro Aso, the Deputy Prime Minister of Japan, the other day, called the Chinese Health Organization on account of its complete acceptance of the Peoples”s Republic of China‘s political control — Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who arguably is now in control of the U.S.A. response to COVID-19! All the 4 principal world actors.

Not to mention that in 2017, Dr. Fauci said that there will be a surprise epidemic during the presidency of Donald Trump. He did not say “may” or “might,” he said “will”! Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix also both have financial connections to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



Not to mention that COVID-19 appears to have been designed as a Bio-Weapon prior to 2015 by the Wuhan Institute of Virology to attack the human lungs.

Not to mention that the Mass Media response to COVID-19 has clearly been orchestrated as a Mass pysop.

As I reported some days ago, Bill Gates attended the Bilderberg Meeting in 2010. This initiative of the Bill and Gates Foundation was launched later in that same year.

Is it a conspiracy theory if the dots are all there in public view, and the plan of how to collaborate to do it was published 10 years ago?

The free citizens of the world need to start checking the resumes of all those who are claiming COVID-19 is a pandemic. My bet is that all strings lead back to Bill Gates the Bilderberg meetings at least since 2010.

