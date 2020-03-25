Did Bill Gates ask Bergoglio to shut down the Catholic Church?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo, Editor

As a reader of FromRome.Info, you may have noticed that I try to emphasize reports which connect the dots — that is, which show the relationships between cause and effect, and try to discern the cause of effects and demonstrate the effects of causes.

I do this, because as as student in middle school, I recognized that only when you understand causes and effects do you really begin to understand.

Investigating the Corona Hype

At the beginning I believed the hype on Coronavirus. Because like most people, you just do not hold as a default that everyone in the Media would all lie about something in the same way at the same time for some purpose. But thanks to you readers, I took a look at the facts and that opened my eyes.

For that reason, I have recently published for you a series articles about the Corona Hype, which show that the panic being pushed by the World Health Organization and National leaders is not based on the real threat of COVID-19, the natural mortality of which world wide is much lower than the normal winter flue in the principle nations of the earth. For all the articles on Corona Virus, see here.

This let me to take the editorial position against the hype, on March 16, in my Editorial pledging to oppose it.

Reflecting on this, I began to recognize the true story here, was the universal, unquestioning and dogmatic hype regarding a phenomenon which medically did not deserve such panic-mongering.

As an anthropologist — B. A. University of Florida, Gainesville, 1986 — I know that in such human events, the causes are human beings. Specifically, the causes arise among individuals asking or advising one another to act in response to certain events. For this reason, I owe a big thanks to the lady who goes by the Nick, The Amazing Polly, for encouraging me to question what was going on, from the point of view of the human event of the Corona Hype.

As a son of Saint Maximilian Kolbe, I know that when it comes to the manipulation of the masses, one must look at Freemasonry and the many organizations which are founded upon promoting lies so as to rule by mendacity. For this reason, I already knew much of what Alex Jones reported more than 10 years ago, about the Bilderberg Group. But his report was prophetic, in a sense, because therein he explains in a way easily understood, just what the global network of elites want to do and how they are achieving their plans. See his movie, the End Game, a link to which you can find here in the middle of the Article.

Did the Bilderberg Meeting in 2019 plan Corona Hype?

One of the important lessons you can learn from Jone’s, Endgame, is that the Bilderberg Group plans world events in advance and executes them through a myriad of organizations each of which is controlled by a Bilderberg agent in that organization, whether private, national, or ecclesiastical.

If you want to understand, then, the ultimate cause of the Corona Panic, it pays to take a look at last year’s agenda for the Bilderberg Meeting in 2019. Let me quote from their official press release, on the agenda for their 2019 meeting. Their words, not mine:

MONTREUX, 28 MAY 2019 – The 67th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 30 May – 2 June 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland. About 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labour and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available on bilderbergmeetings.org. The key topics for discussion this year are: 1. A Stable Strategic Order

2. What Next for Europe?

3. Climate Change and Sustainability

4. China

5. Russia

6. The Future of Capitalism

7. Brexit

8. The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

9. The Weaponisation of Social Media

10. The Importance of Space

11. Cyber Threats

As far as the Corona Hype is concerned, there are on that agenda several topics which explicitly speak about key components of that hype: China, The Weaponization of Social Media, the Future of Capitalism, Climate Change and Sustainability, What is Next for Europe? But if you think about all of those talking points, then you can see that they all can be put into one sentence:

To achieve our goals of world domination which consist in a Stable Strategic Order controlled by ourselves, we need to make happen the What is next for Europe?, using as a fundamental ideological basis Climate Change and Sustainability, by tasking China to release its bio-engineered SARS virus to create, by means of the Weaponization of Social Media a world wide panic, but especially in Europe and the West, which will induce a fundamental end game for the Future of Capitalism by destroying national economies and making Europe in particular, dependent upon China, in the name of protecting the planet and public health: and this to suborn China to our goals by giving them a central role in the world economy in exchange for loyalty to ourselves.

I wrote what is in italics. I used my training in Archeology to assemble the facts and put them together in a working hypothesis which from multiple aspects best fits the events which happened and are happening.

Seeing that the Agenda for the 2019 Bilderberg Group mentions key factors which are showing themselves to be part of the Corona Panic and seeing that it is not difficult to construe the overall agenda as something in line to what actual happened, I return to what Alex Jones said in his movie, Endgame, namely, that those who become public faces or rulers of nations, first attend a Bilderberg Group meeting, and then are rolled out on the public stage.

So I find interesting that Bill Gates attended the Bilderberg Group Meeting in 2010, simply because in the 20202 Corona Hype Event, his fingerprints are on every major actor, as David Kaftal demonstrates in today’s report, entitled, Bill Gates: God Father of the Worldwide Coronavirus Panic. (Please note that I did not entitle the article God-Father because of a typo. The lack of the hyphen was intentional.)

David’s article gives a lot of reasons to suspect that Bill Gates is a major player in the Hype on Coronavirus, from the point of view of his personal contacts, the financial or moral backing he has chosen to grant every group involved, or his pre-existing personal relationships.

Who and where did the Hype begin?

But, as you may have learned from Sherlock Holmes — a character I admire greatly for his promotion of the science of forensic analysis — in his battle with the crime-mastermind, Doctor Moriarty, to prove anything you need to show that chronologically the suspect or his agents was involved from the beginning.

So here is some backstory on the course of events which led to the Corona Hype. I quote from the notes of FromRome.Info’s investigative reporter to me, the other day:

The first news report I could find mentioning coronavirus was from Dec. 31, 2019, which was before the the virus was reportedly identified or named. It was from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy of the University of Minnesota, an article at http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2019/12/news-scan-dec-31-2019. It cited its source for the story as the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health in Hong Kong (https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/201912/31/P2019123100667.htm). Most media reports just say that on Dec. 31, 2019 Chinese state officials contacted the WHO and reported a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan. Except for the two links above, every other reference to the occurrence I could find was posted after the fact in a retrospective timeline. Later releases of information, such as took place when the virus was isolated and named, and when the first fatality occurred, seemed to have been issued either by the ChiComs or the WHO, picked up by the AP, and distributed throughout the MSM. Bill Gates seems to be the central figure in all this. He’s funded the Pirbright Institute, which holds the patent on an earlier iteration of the live coronavirus and is working on developing a vaccine for the current one, which is almost identical (https://coercioncode.com/2020/01/24/unbelievable-gates-foundation-predicted-65-million-deaths-via-coronavirus-3-months-ago/), and donated 20 million dollars to Johns Hopkins (https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/1999/05/Johns-Hopkins-University-School-of-Public-Health). He has also donated many millions of dollars to WHO. As recently as Feb 5, in response to WHO’s request for $675 million dollars in global donations to fight the virus, he announced that he is donating $100 million for vaccine research (https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2020/02/05/bill-and-melinda-gates-donate-100-million-to-coronavirus-vaccine-research/#2109657c6e9e). Bill Gates wants to use his fortune to “better mankind,’ through vaccinations which he has repeatedly said will aid with population reduction (his alleged reasoning: much overpopulation is caused by people in third world countries needing to have too many children because some of their children will die due to lack of vaccines) and with direct donations to Planned Parenthood and other organizations devoted to population reduction The public face of Johns Hopkins’ role in Event 201 is Lauren Gardiner, Co-director, Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The media keeps quoting Johns Hopkins figures because of their “Dashboard,” a sophisticated tracking website that uses statistics from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, and Dingxiangyuan, a social networking site for health care professionals that provides real-time information on cases. (https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/01/23/coronavirus-outbreak-mapping-tool-649-em1-art1-dtd-health/). Since then the sources of their data has reportedly changed to WHO, the CDC, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, China’s National Health Commission, and ncov.dxy.cn, an independent data source maintained by Chinese physicians. (https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/publichealth/84698).

As you can see from those notes, the first organization to sound the alarm about the Wuhan Virus was in the USA: The Center for Infectous Disease Research and Policy, at the University of Minnesota.

Why Minnesota? You would think the first to sound the alarm would be an organization in China or someone in the World Health Organization. But if you are making up a narrative, you have to launch it from where it would be considered an authentic crisis and not directly from any main player which would, in subsequent weeks, take the lead in steering and weaponizing the crisis.

So my hunch was that this University of Minnesota Center was controlled by Gates somehow, and upon request, my investigator found the following:

http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/universal-influenza-vaccine-technology-landscape : University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease and Policy is developing the “Universal Influenza Vaccine Technology Landscape” with support from the Global Funders Consortium for Universal Influenza Vaccine Development, which was established in 2017 with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bingo. Now we have substantial indications that Bill Gates is in fact behind the engineering of the hype.

Corona Hype shut down of the Catholic Church

Part of the Corona Hype, for us Catholics, was the decision of Bergoglio to shut down masses at Rome, then get the Italian Bishops’ Conference, and the Bishops’ Conferences of much of the planet to shut down the Catholic religion. This shut down consists in ending the public celebration of the Sacrifice of the Mass and all public Sacramental functions. But not only that, it consists in ending all priestly ministry, for the most part, and closing down all social services the Church renders to the poor through parishes.

This shut down is the dream of dreams of Freemasonry and Satanists and of the Chinese Marxist Tyrrany of China. It is inexplicable on the basis of Catholic teaching, and thus, its motive must be sought outside the Catholic Religion.

So, with all the facts assembled so far, we must take a careful look at the Vatican’s relations with Bilderberg and Bill Gates.

The Vatican Secretary of State at Bilderberg 2018

The first thing to take note of is the scandalous event in 2018, when the Vatican Secretary of State attended the Bilderberg meeting that year. To understand how this could happen you have to understand first of all the coup d’etat which took place in 2013, when Pope Benedict XVI read a statement about his desire to resign, but did not resign. And how the Cardinals interpreted it as a resignation to get him out of the way and open the path to Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Cardinal Archbishop of Buenas Aires, and notorious adherent of international socialism and globalism.

Thus, as far as Catholics are concerned, Bergoglio never was nor could be the Pope, because the Church can only have one pope, and until the first one renounces every aspect of his office and dignity, the second one is nothing but a usurper and anti-pope.

From the get-go, Bergoglio showed himself to be an agent of globalism and aped the political positions of Barrack Obama and Hilary Clinton, who had openly advocated before 2013, a Catholic “Spring” to remove Pope Benedict XVI form power.

So that Bergoglio sends his de facto Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin, was not surprising to Catholics, but was shocking to those who bought the big lie in February 2013, because they could not understand how the Vatican, the arch-enemy for 200 years of the Masonic Lodge would even be invited let alone attend one of the high councils of world Freemasonry.

Ominously too, the Bilderberg meeting of 2018 was held in Turin, Italy, which is one of the capitals of satanism in Europe.

Edward Pentin — who is the former secretary to a leading Socialist of the United Kingdom — wrote an article in the National Catholic Register ( formerly owned by the Legionaries of Christ, who were investigated by Benedict XVI, but now by EWTN which now collaborates with Opus Dei for Vatican news coverage) — wrote an article attempting to explain Parolin’s presence at the 2018 Bilderberg Conference. It was entitled, Vatican Official Explains why Cardinal Parolin attended Bilderberg meeting.

In that article, Pentin reports the crucial fact, speaking of Bergoglio:

The Pope was certainly aware of the cardinal’s participation, the official said, and that the cardinal was “fully aware of the controversial nature” of the event but felt encouraged by having already met many of the participants in “other contexts.” “He already knew some of the people, prime ministers and so on,” the official said.

What he does not mention, however, was that earlier in that same year, Bergoglio had traveled to the United Arab Emirates to sign an accord for a One World Religion Initiative, which effectively denied that the Catholic Religion is uniquely willed by God for the salvation of all. This denial is perhaps what bought Parolin a ticket to Bilderberg 2019.

Did Bill Gates ask Bergoglio to shut down the Catholic Church?

At last we come to the point where we can ask the key question of the day, and attempt to answer it: Is the world-wide shutting down of the Catholic Church, the suspension of the public sacrifice, something which Bill Gates, as part of the role given him by the Bilderberg Meeting in 2010, and planned in the Meeting of 2019, played a central role?

Of course it is possible. Gates simply could have called Bergoglio on the phone and asked him. And only the US Government, which intercepts all phone calls, would have the evidence. But obviously, a request so momentous would have to require previous negotiations. Bergoglio would have to sign on and get something out of it. And what would that be? because by shutting down the churches and dioceses you risk destroying the financial support of the Church and alienating a massive amount of the faithful.

So let us take a look at the agenda of the 2018 Bilderberg Meeting to see if Cardinal Parolin, as the Vatican representative, was invited to discuss anything pertinent to the present affair. Interestingly enough, Wikipedia which has an article on the 2017 and 2019 Meetings has no article in English on the 2018 meeting. For that you have to go to the Bilderberg official website. It was their 66th meeting and held immediately after 06/06/2018, but let us not be superstitious!

TURIN, 5 JUNE 2018 – The 66th Bilderberg Meeting to take place from 7 – 10 June 2018 in Turin, Italy. TURIN, 5 JUNE 2018 –The 66th Bilderberg Meeting is set to take place from 7 – 10 June 2018 in Turin, Italy. As of today, 131 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available on http://www.bilderbergmeetings.org. The key topics for discussion this year include: Populism in Europe The inequality challenge The future of work Artificial intelligence The US before midterms Free trade US world leadership Russia Quantum computing Saudi Arabia and Iran The “post-truth” world Current events

Since, Christ says of Himself, I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, as a Catholic I am able to understand that n. 11, can very well mean a world without Christ. And since Christ is present on Earth through the Church, His Mystical Body, a world without the truth, is theologically a world without the Church. I know too, from my training in theology, that the Church is defined as the public assembly of those who believe in Jesus as God. It focuses on the Mass, but also on the other Sacraments. To shut down the Church as Bergoglio has done, is therefore, to establish as Post-Truth world.

The other topics such as Populism, which Bergoglio has railed against strongly since 2018; inequality, which Bergoglio is constantly harping on as the reason why socialism must be imposed on the masses, and US World leadership, which Bergoglio sees as a threat to humanity and fraternity, all are key reasons why Bergoglio may have sent Parolin to the Bilderberg Meeting.

They are all reasons, too, for which Bergoglio would be motivated to comply with the plans of Bilderberg 2019 if they included attacking his enemies.

Bill Gates and Bergoglio agreed in 2014 to save the world together?

I can guess, too, that if Bergoglio was to be given by the Bilderberg group the leading role as the head of world religion they are planing to unveil, that such a price would certainly convince him to do anything.

But there is more to this story than speculation, because Bill Gates and Bergoglio seem to have already pledged in 2014 to save the world together. Market Watch reported on this in an detailed exposé written by Paul B. Farrel and published on June 14, 2014. Farrel’s words were significant:

Pope Francis has already warned us of the three self-destructive trends: First: unsustainable global warming and climate change on Planet-Earth. Second: The pope says the global economy is “near collapse” as inequality increases, fueling revolutions. Third: Earth’s natural resources will be unable to feed the 10 billion people living in 2050. The three go hand-in-hand, merge, with trigger mechanisms cross-linked to ignite simultaneously. True, Pope Francis, Bill Gates and many other billionaires are already working on philanthropic projects of personal interest. Now it’s time to combine forces, see the world as one entity, search for common solutions. For as Ben Franklin put it during the signing of the Declaration of Independence back in 1776: “We must, indeed, all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

Read that final sentence again.

Farrel understood that Bill Gates and Bergoglio were not only ideologically but historically impelled to collaborate. What was the enemy they sought to eradicate? I summarize Farrel, by citing the headers of his article:

Unsustainable climate change destroying the planet Global economy collapsing fueled by widening inequality gap Earth’s natural resources cannot feed 10 billion in 2050

If you know one thing about Marxists, of the Gramescian variety, they seek to cause governmental or societal collapse by incrementalism. And if they cannot achieve it that way, they seek to create crises to push the nation to collapse. The Corona Virus Panic is the perfect engineered crisis for such a work. Bill Gates and Bergoglio already publicly endorsed the goal of the agenda. So why would Bergoglio not be willing to see those goals achieved by any means?

Yes, Farrel’s story is a cover. He speaks about what should and might happen in the future, not of any signed agreement. But when a major news site such as Market Watch publishes such a ridiculous piece of propaganda about men with a lot of political infuence, and fawns over them, it is clearly a propaganda willed by the men mentioned for publicity reasons. Call it a trial balloon or advance notice to the inner circles.

But there are other ties, which cannot be ignored.

Jeffry Dorfman, writing for the highly influential Forbes.com, on January 9, 2014 was more explicit than Farrel. His article is entitled, The Pope Wants More People like Bill Gates not President Obama. Forbes is not uninformed about what is really going on. Their family made their fortune pushing the fake news which caused the Stock Market Crash of 1929.

In 2015, The Vatican hosted a fireworks show funded by the co-founder of Microsoft, according to Sandro Magister, writing on March 9, 2016. It is events like this, where money can flow for reasons other than stated. Just as might have happened earlier this year of 2020, when the Vatican sent 600,000 medical masks to China.

Gates and Bergoglio seem to have kept their collaboration going on other score since 2014, with the Global Education Pact, which is let by Sachs but seeks funding from Gates. The suspension on March 3 of this meeting at the Vatican, scheduled for this spring, was teh first indication that Bergoglio would sign on to the Corona Hype.

So we all need to ask the question: Did Bill Gates suggest to Bergoglio that the Sacraments are unhealthy occasions of viral transmission and that it would be best to shut down the Catholic Church to stop the spread of Coronavirus? This would be the crowing achievement of the Corona Hype, because in this way you insure that 1 Billion Catholics stay at home daily and on Sundays and be deprived of the graces by which they could resist the Hype and network against it.

Bill Gates name, as I demonstrated the other day, has the decimal ASCII value of 666. So does the name Bergoglio, but not in the same way. According to the Fathers of the Church, the Anti-Christ will be a Jew who would end the public sacrifice of the Mass for 1260 days. I am not saying either Gates or Bergoglio is the Antichrist, but I do recognize that the prophetic value of the Book of Revelations, written by the Apostle Saint John can not only apply to the actual end of this world, but also to all pre-figurements, or dry runs, of that end.

I leave it to you, to ask the questions which now must be asked.

But I do think that the Coronavirus Stunt might very well be the instrument whereby the Bilderberg group co-opts into their world plan for domination both the Catholic Church and Marxist China, which already signed a mutual secret alliance in 2018, following the 2018 Bilderberg Meeting which Parolin attended.

