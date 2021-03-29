The Italian Prime Minister’s Friends?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

On Wednesday, March 24, I attended and filmed a political protest in front of the official residence of Mario Draghi, the Italian President of the Council of Ministers, or Prime Minister, as he might be called in other nations.

I was interviewed by ANSA, the Italian state News Agency.

The next day, Thursday, my Youtube Channel was suspended for a week and the video was removed.

An hour later, the hosting company of FromRome.Info took away my editing tools which allow me to write in a professional manner.

The next day, Friday, March 26, a priest of the Legionnaires of Christ, which is said to own 25 Billion in assets — I think that is probably an exaggeration — published a hit piece on me. — A thing which has not happened ever.

On Saturday, the Secretary and Lazio Representative of the political party of which I am a president were fined after returning from an approved political rally. — A thing which has not happened ever.

On Sunday, PayPal temporarily suspended the PayPal Account of the corporation of which I am a president, Ordo Militaris Inc.

And hours later, the Bank which services that corporation asked me to do a security check.

Do you think it was all a coincidence?

Its, Holy Week. Please pray for me.

I think my name has been entered into the black book of Goldman Sachs.