Source Unknown: His Holiness Pope Benedict is shown seated reading the parts of Jesus in the Passion Narrative. At his right is Archbishop Ganswein, at his left one of the Memores Domini members, who cares for his personal needs. The location of the mass seems to be the chapel of Mater Ecclesiae Monstery. Notice that there are six candles on the altar, for mass celebrated by a Bishop. Ganswein appears to be the chief celebrant. The large Yellow object behind the woman is an artistic sculpture of a palm frond made up of hundreds of palm leaves woven together. In front of the Archbishop are some branches of olive trees. His Holiness wears the zuchetto proper to the one and only reigning Pontiff.
One thought on “PHOTO: Pope Benedict XVI celebrates Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021.”
Papa nostra!
