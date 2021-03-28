News Terrorist Attack against Catholics after Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia March 28, 2021 Editor Leave a comment A suspected suicide bomb attack has targeted Catholics leaving a cathedral after Palm Sunday Mass on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. https://t.co/z9kCvvmzGW— Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) March 28, 2021 BREAKING: Police say two suicide bombers detonate outside Catholic cathedral on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding several people. https://t.co/TFjJNLOTaD— The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2021 South Sulawesi: Suicide bomb attack on Makassar cathedral https://t.co/Dach1whF9s— AsiaNews EN (@AsiaNewsEN) March 28, 2021 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related