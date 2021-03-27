A Response to Schneider’s Libel

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There are numerous errors contained in the article above, which you can read by clicking the image.

This first is that the author claims I am not a brother, nor a religious.

To achieve this, the author resorts to the definitions of words which do not apply to me and then implies I am a liar for using words in a sense different than the definitions he uses.

That being the case, he does not prove anything, but his own preconceived prejudice.

These kinds of attacks in the Church are as old as the first religious orders, They are not new. After St. Francis’ death, there were those who claimed that he never received the stigmata. And after St. Thomas Aquinas’ death, there were those who claimed he was a heretic.

I do not expect a Legionnaire of Christ — the religious institute founded by Father Marcel Maciel, to which the author claims to belong — to understand Franciscan spirituality. But I do recognize that he never took any note of my existence until I wrote against the Scamdemic and the Vaxx, the former of which he believes in and the later of which he promotes zealously, even when made from tissues of human babies torn to pieces, alive, by the abortion industry for the sake of the vaccine industry.

I am a Roman Catholic. I believe in Jesus Christ. And the lives of innocents is precious to me. So how a vaccine is made is important to me. I am not a priest, but I would expect a priest to understand that.

In the Order founded by St. Francis, those who profess his Rule are called brothers (in Latin “fratres”), and in some languages “friars” — which does not mean that they cook or eat fried food. They live in monasteries, which in many lands are called “convents”, even though no women are found therein. In English, these buildings can be called “Friaries” or a “Friary” in the singular, but again, it has nothing to do with fried food. — I do not make this remark without cause, since in at least one town in Connecticut, when a religious institute of Franciscan brothers founded a convent, they called it a Friary, which caused them a multi-year long battle with the town over how their kitchen ought to be designed for grease disposal!

So all Franciscans call one another brother or friar. Here in Italy, the proper title is “Frà”, which means the same thing.

In Canon Law, there is no regulation on the use of the term or title, “Brother”, “Friar”, or “Frà”, and the author of the above article agrees with me because he has cited no canon to that effect.

This is because, the titles used to name or salute members of religious orders have to do with their spiritual traditions. Thus some are called, monks, and are saluted with “Don”, others are mendicants and are called “brothers”, some have no title.

I am a Franciscan brother because I observe the Rule of St. Francis of Assisi, which requires me to live as a brother and treat all other Franciscan as brothers in the same family. I have never claimed that by this title, “brother” or “Fra” that I am a member of a religious Order.

Since I have never claimed it, I do not have to rebut Father’s claim that I claimed or am claiming it.

As a person who has taken vows and who lives vows obliging me to keep the Rule of St. Francis, which is a recognized form of religious life in the Church, I am a religious. But in the sense of canon law, which uses the term strictly, as someone who is canonically bound to a religious order on Earth, I am not. But then again all the Saints of the Franciscan Order are not either, but I assure you they are no less religious.

I head several organizations which undertake the works of mercy or justice. I get no remuneration for my work with them.

There is the Scholasticum, founded in Italy as a non profit. And while it might ruffle the feathers of the author of the above article, I do teach under its aegis. He fails to mention my academic work, which you can find on academia.edu. He also fails to mention that I graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Florida, Gainesville, in 1986 with a B. A. in Cultural Anthropology; he also fails to mention that my minor seminary, Our Lady of Grace in Boston, did teach courses in the years I attended (1986-88). The Scholasticum is fully described at its website: studium-scholasticum.org.

And there is Ordo Militaris Catholicus: I think Father does not understand what it is, and so thinks it is a religious Order. It is not. What it is, is described at the website of the private military corporation which its members founded in August of 2016, Ordo Militaris Inc.: ordo-militaris.us at length. What the corporation is is also described there in length. And its history is also detailed in its news page. At the bottom of its home page you can see a map which details its financial support to Catholics and Christians round the world. The corporation is not a non-profit, but it is a charitable organization, in that it gives its assets and income to the works of charity. This is perfectly legal in the United States of America.

Father fails to mention that I am also president of an Italian political party, known as “L’Italia per gli Italiani”, which you can learn more about at its website: ItaliaPerItaliani.it

Father does mention this electronic journal, FromRome.Info, which he incorrectly calls a blog. But he seems to think that it has some tie to the other organizations, other than the fact, that I, whom am its editor and publisher, am involved with the others.

FromRome.Info is an apostolate, and I founded it to do the work of mercy of preaching the truth.

Father does present some claims which are confused, wrong and simply false. He claims that I have lived in Rome as a hermit since 2006. I have not. He seems to think that the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life, has jurisdiction over the Diocese of Rome, which it does not. Which is why they would have no knowledge of me. If they have an archive of all the letters they send to private individuals they can find the one they sent me in 2006.

He gets the details of my life mixed up on other points, too.

He seems to think that as a consecrated person of private vows I have always lived as a hermit. He thinks hermits are religious, or that prior to taking canonical vows in the hands of their local ordinary, they fall under the jurisdiction of the Congregation of Institutes of Consecrated life. They do not. He seem to think that every Diocese has hermits, or a protocol for their reception or recognition. They do not. He seems to think that the Church has a definition of what a hermit is, in canon law, and that if you do not meet that definition, you are not a hermit. She does not. A hermit is a Catholic who (1) dedicates himself to his personal sanctification, (2) lives by himself, and may or may not (3) take vows or (4) observe a Rule. I am a hermit who does all four things. But if a diocese has no such protocol, it is scarcely the fault of a hermit that it does not. Nor does that fact mean he cannot follow Christ in this manner therein. Canon Law allows this.

He also seems to think that because I head so many organizations, there is something suspicious about me. He thinks very differently than I do, because I found suspicion on the basis of doing evil, not good. He noteworthily does not cite any criminal record or civil lawsuit on my personal record or that of any of these organizations. Because there are none, to my knowledge. He also does not cite the testimony of anyone who has ever been associated with them.

What irks Father is, however, that I made a video against the Vaxx and got a lot more views than he has followers on twitter. Or that I am not a priest and have the daring to follow Christ or defend Pope Benedict.

He is correct that I am notorious for being a strong vocal critic of Pope Benedict. But I know how to make the distinction between personal disagreements and the obligation we all have to recognize that he was elected validly as the Roman Pontiff. And must regard him as such until he does that which canon law says in canon 332.2 or is called before the throne of God. Father for his part is a member of a religious institute which was sanctioned by Pope Benedict. And he is an ardent supporter of Bergoglio. I am a known whistle blower on pedos and immorality among the clergy, and so we have both strong motives to disagree on many things.