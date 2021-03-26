Br. Bugnolo as part of his work as a Catholic journalist, filmed a political protest which took placed in front of the official residence of the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, on Wednesday evening, in the Piazza Montecitorio, at Rome, Italy. Br. Bugnolo simply filmed the event and broadcast it on YouTube. The protest was approved by the Italian government. But evidently YouTube thinks it is superior to the Italian government and has established a Soviet style Committee to punish Catholic journalists.
Here was the notice of the ban:
These notices were sent via email, from this address:
|YouTube Community Guidelines <no-reply@youtube.com>
Here is the Unctuous Hypocrisy of the denial of Br. Bugnolo’s appeal.
One thought on “Youtube Bans FromRome.Info for 1 week, with Unctuous hypocrisy”
The proper response would be for all Catholic websites to abandon their dependence on MSM & set-up a united channel of communication circumventing these satanic sites altogether. Our Lady of Good Success admonished those who have the “financial means to help the Church but do nothing.”
In order to gain their support, however, all Catholic sites will have to agree on a joint plan to counteract this persecution. As there is much dissension among this group (again demonic) it will be difficult to achieve, but the work must be speedily undertaken.
United we stand, divided we fall.
