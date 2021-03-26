One thought on “Czy zamkną kościoły na Wielkanoc?! — Abp Jan Paweł Lenga”

  1. So far our Churches are open in the Diocese of Malaga & plans are going ahead to celebrate Easter. However, there might have to be a change in the time of day these celebrations can be undertaken as the government wants all people to be at home by 8 p.m. We haven’t been given final notice yet as they are still considering the matter.

