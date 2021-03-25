2 thoughts on “Don Bernasconi: Il Papa è Benedetto, e Bergoglio è scomunicato”

  1. Yes, Bergoglio is ipso facto excommunicated but we need to get that verified by the Curia who immorally & illegally elected him via Sankt Galen Group. We’ve already waited eight years- how many more will Glod allow us to squirm?

    Like

    Reply

    1. We do not need it to be confirmed by the accomplices in the Crime. Any local synod of Bishops can declare it, as they have the apostolic right and duty to do so.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.