News Don Bernasconi: Il Papa è Benedetto, e Bergoglio è scomunicato Image March 25, 2021 Editor 2 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegram Related
2 thoughts on “Don Bernasconi: Il Papa è Benedetto, e Bergoglio è scomunicato”
Yes, Bergoglio is ipso facto excommunicated but we need to get that verified by the Curia who immorally & illegally elected him via Sankt Galen Group. We’ve already waited eight years- how many more will Glod allow us to squirm?
LikeLike
We do not need it to be confirmed by the accomplices in the Crime. Any local synod of Bishops can declare it, as they have the apostolic right and duty to do so.
LikeLike