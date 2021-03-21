News

When Benedict XVI visited his brother, He dressed as the Pope

Pope Benedict XVI visits his brother, in his sick bed, in July of 2020. Noteworthy is that he wears the full dress of the Roman Pontiff. — Click the image to read the article in Italian.

Again, in 2014, he did the same:

So the argument that since he is retired he does not dress in the full papal habit, is simply propaganda, discounted by historical fact. — Click the image to read the original article in Italian.

  1. I would suggest both photos date from the same visit. Look closely, neither show the frailty of the Holy Father as he is presently. Neither does his brother.

  2. The fact that he did it once is enough. If anybody understands the meaning of the papal gear he does. He wore it.

