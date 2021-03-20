News

A New Way to Subscribe to FromRome.Info

Many of FromRome.Info’s readers ask how they can support this electronic journal. And we thank the many who already do so through the American non profit, Save Old St. Mary’s, by using the PayPal payment button here at FromRome.Info.

But now for those of you who would like to donate $10 a month, regularly, you can set up a recurring $10 monthly subscription at Ordo Militaris Inc. in the USA, the funds of which will be donated to FromRome.Info, the apostolate of Br. Bugnolo

Just click on the image below, and scroll down on that page until you see what you see in this image >>

