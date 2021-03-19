Draft of a Declaration of Religious Opposition to the Vaxx

by David Webster

Special USA Correspondent for FromRome.Info

Suggested to be used in those countries which allow a religious exemption or conscientious objector exemption.

My Religious & Moral Claim to Exemption

From Receiving the Covid-19 Vaccinations



Be it known to all Medical personnel and all Government Medical agencies and personnel that I, ________________, dated ___/___/______, do soundly reject the immorality and godlessness of all vaccinations which would place anything into the blood stream which are not already native to our blood. This Moral and Religious objection is based on four independently standing divine certainties:

First, I reject vaccinations as immoral and anti-God because they are an insult to God and an impairment of His whole-body mechanism for defense against the cause of disease which are simply toxins. It is admitted by even today’s medical profession that by-passing the natural human defense system that begins with the nasal passage and goes then to the gut leaves the body naturally weaker at the next toxic offense. Thus vaccinations, at very best, are an insult to God the Creator and an unlawful assault against the human body, God’s ultimate creation!

Second, I reject vaccinations as immoral and anti-God because of the certainty of the Divine promise of health and freedom from dis-ease to those who obey Him and who walk in faith and love. In other words, faith and real union with God give our bodies maximin health (and sometimes even miraculous health restoration, if one’s faith is restored):

“He [The Lord God of Heaven] said, “If you listen carefully to the Lord your God and do what is right in His eyes, if you pay attention to His commands and keep all His decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the Lord, who heals you.” Exodus 15:26

“And these signs will accompany those who believe: In my name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; 18 they will pick up snakes with their hands; and when they drink deadly poison, it will not hurt them at all; they will place their hands on sick people, and they will get well. 19 After the Lord Jesus had spoken to them, he was taken up into heaven and he sat at the right hand of God. 20 Then the disciples went out and preached everywhere, and the Lord worked with them and confirmed his word by the signs that accompanied it.” Mark 16:17-20

Third, I reject all vaccines as immoral and anti-God because the present medical establishment/system is nearly entirely under the control of the SATANIC BEAST of Rev. 13 upon whose back rides the Great financial and commercial Whore of Babylon. Why else would Big Pharma use aborted baby cells — from many babies — to create any, let alone many, of their vaccines? Big Pharma with direct roots to the NAZI war crime families and companies runs this diabolical evil system (now even allowing workplace enforcement of even experimental gene altering injections!) all of which was predicted for the Last Days and for which we are called to extract ourselves or pay the divine consequences:

“‘Come out of her [Babylon], my people,’ so that you will not share in her sins, so that you will not receive any of her plagues;” Rev. 18:4 These worldwide plagues now beginning are detailed in Rev. 6:5-8

”The light of a lamp shall not shine in you [Babylon] anymore, and the voice of bridegroom and bride shall not be heard in you anymore. For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your pharmaceuticals [Greek: pharmakeia ] all the nations were deceived. 24 And in her was found the blood of prophets and saints, and of all who were slain on the earth [through our CIA planned and funded mid-east wars and CIA sponsored Muslim terrorist attacks on Christians] .” Rev. 18:23-24

On the present complete diabolical fraud of the entire modern medical establishment, we go to top Pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson and CEO of the firm that makes the PCR test. He said in a phone conference to Canadian government officials in Alberta that this test was never made to detect actual infection and that the corona virus pandemic was “the greatest hoax ever perpetuated on an unsuspecting public.” For the scientific fraud behind the “germ” / virus theory of disease please get Dr.Tom Cowan’s The Contagion Myth. Certainly, there are some pathogens that are dangerous but it’s the toxins they release that cause disease but there is no contagion here.

Our medical Doctors should first and foremost be trustworthy spiritual ministers who if not able by spiritual means can still bring a degree of health to their patients through “natural” means. Medical doctors thus could and should be a vial bridge in God’s kingdom between their unbelieving patients and the light of God and true Christian faith.

Fourth, I reject all vaccines as immoral and anti-God because the “modern” theory that vaccines (as well as mere symptom-addressing drugs), are the keys to human health is a massive Satanic deception. It was based on the now known fraud created and perpetuated by Louis Pasteur that claimed that pathogens and “viruses” were enemies of human health and the cause of sickness and dis-ease. Pasteur, the plagiarist and liar (who was paid handsomely by the French government who used his fraud as a political weapon) not only admitted he was wrong before his death, but actually journaled his fraud which now has finally been made public! Godless evolutionary materialists picked up this theory and used it to create the illusion of vaccine necessity, which made the Rockefellers very wealthy and enabled them to take over the AMA and all our medical schools. Here’s an account of this medical fraud that is now being used to shut down the world’s economy, starve hundreds of millions and drive thousands to suicide.

Louis Pasteur and the History of “Germ Theory” According to Virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka. Here’s an excerpt from this most compelling short article from: https://www.weblyf.com/2020/05/louis-pasteur-and-the-germ-theory-according-to-dr-stefan-lanka/

“In January of 2017, the German molecular biologist and virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka won a case in German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in claiming that “there is no such thing as measles virus”. Dr. Lanka has become controversial for exposing and debunking the hoax of germ theory, the dogma that protects the pharmaceutical establishment of today by claiming that their synthetic and chemical-based pills and vaccines protect us from, of course, germs and viruses. Through his years of expertise and personal experiments, what he discovered was the opposite – germs and “viruses” are essential for us humans to live!

“To add to the perspective, here’s what Dr. Jarek Esarco, a pediatric and family wellness Chiropractor and an active member of the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA), has written:

“When the germ theory was first being proposed in the nineteenth-century by forerunners Robert Koch and Louis Pasteur, it was very controversial and had many detractors within the scientific community. One critic in 1884 was so convinced that the theory was wrong, he gulped down a glass of water that was mixed heavily with vibrio cholerae, the bacterium associated with cholera. Astounding his colleagues, he was completely unaffected by the pathogen. The magazine Science published an article in 2000 describing the incident stating: “For unexplained reason he remained symptom free, but nevertheless incorrect.” (DiRita2000)

Signed by the above named, ______________________________________