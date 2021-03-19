News Bergoglian priests say they have lost the power to exorcise March 19, 2021 Editor 2 Comments The stunning admission is made by Father Ripperger of the Fraternity of St. Peter, who names Bergoglio in the canon of the mass. Click the image to read of it in the comments. Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Bergoglian priests say they have lost the power to exorcise”
Now, why would a priest not be able to exorcise in a Church where the “top man” (as in “big top”) does not believe in “L”? In this modernist Church, all that a “facilitator” priest has to do to exorcise is to go out and “run around the block” chasing his tail.
LikeLike
Yes, 1963 and pope Paul VI saw the change and declared that the smoke of Satan had entered to the very summit of the Church, the Roman Curia that now actually controlled the papacy which blocked their agendas and increasingly instituted their own agenda on the entire Church.
LikeLike