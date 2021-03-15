The Science the TV hides from you during the Scamdemic

Click to watch this video by Dr. on Bitchute.

THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT MUST BE SHOWN TO EVERYONE WHO BELIEVES THERE IS A PANDEMIC, OR THAT THERE IS A NEED TO FOLLOW THE W.H.O. OR GOVERNMENT RULES FOR COVID CONTROL!

This video will end the Scamdemic compliance of the masses, if they only watch it.

There, the show notes read in part:

“The year 2020 brought COVID-19 to America and changed nearly everything. So many voices and conflicting information telling us what to do and how to protect ourselves, it has been hard to know who to trust.

“Now we can look back with 20/20 vision and see clearly for the first time. This film details the experiences of a group of doctors who have been censored for asking difficult questions and pushing against the prevailing narrative. It reveals the consequences they faced for speaking out and providing treatment for those afflicted or at risk.”