News

Radioactive Video on Bill Gates banned in 5 seconds by Youtube

2 Comments

Now watch the video which exposes Bill Gates as the chauvanistic anti-women  monster that he is. Fortunately, Ordo Militaris Radio TV records all its programs and upload them on channels which are free speech and pro-women, which evidently YouTube is NOT.

 

2 thoughts on “Radioactive Video on Bill Gates banned in 5 seconds by Youtube”

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.