Now watch the video which exposes Bill Gates as the chauvanistic anti-women monster that he is. Fortunately, Ordo Militaris Radio TV records all its programs and upload them on channels which are free speech and pro-women, which evidently YouTube is NOT.
2 thoughts on “Radioactive Video on Bill Gates banned in 5 seconds by Youtube”
Reblogged this on Ordo Militaris Radio and commented:
Watch This!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79467/before-covid-gates-planned-social-media-censorship-of-vaccine-safety-advocates-with-pharma-cdc.html
LikeLike