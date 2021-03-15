Italian Supreme Court strikes down Covid Controls

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

March 15, 2021 A. D. — ROME, Italy: The Highest Court in Italy has struck down the force of all Covid-reponse regulations emanating from the Italian government in a stunning blow to the Scamdemic mongers in the Italian Parliament, from the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella to the previous and current Prime Ministers (Presidenti del Consiglio dei Ministri), Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi, respectively.

In their decision of March 1, 2021, n. 7988, the Supreme Court of Cassazione has ruled that no citizen can be held to be criminally liable for the violation of any control imposed through the Decrees or the Decree-Laws approved by the Prime Ministers or the Parliament which, in the name of preventing or reducing the spread of Covid-19 have forbidden nationwide every single citizen from exercising his fundamental constitutional rights, such as the right to work, the right of liberty and the right of free movement.

The ruling from Italy’s Highest Court of Appeals establishes a binding precedent in all penal cases, and effectively bars the public prosecutors in all jurisdictions from proceeding against citizens for a violation of the lockdowns, social distancing, closure of stores, hotels etc.

To anyone who is not under total psychological control of the mass media, it means the Scamdemic excused Sanitary Dictatorship has ended. — Alas however, this news is being hidden from the public, and it was not until today that the ruling became known.

Indeed, as of today, the government has ordered a lockdown in 12 of the 20 regions of Italy.

