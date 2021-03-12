News Pope emeritus’ secretary says Benedict XVI never expected to live so long March 12, 2021 Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Pope emeritus’ secretary says Benedict XVI never expected to live so long”
That Pope Benedict is still alive seeing that he is already the oldest pope ever in history is the best evidence for me that there is something wrong with the resignation and the present setup and that Francis is claimed to be Pope. If heaven agreed with the official version that Benedict is retired and Francis is the legitimate Pope then Pope Benedict would not need to be alive and he could have died knowing the Church is in good hands.
It is as if keeping Benedict alive is necessary to keep Francis in line so that he doesn’t make irreparable damage to the Church like allowing married priests. Married priests might have become a reality if Benedict didn’t bring out his book on celibate clergy a few weeks before the decision was to be made concerning married or celibate priests. Alternatively God does not allow the rule of an Antipope without there being a real valid pope. Is God trying to tell the world that Francis is an Antipope by keeping Benedict alive?
Could it be that Benedict will remain alive long enough to outlive Francis to put an end to the confusion? Likewise will Benedict’s live be prolonged until the schism becomes official where Benedict will be forced to part ways with Francis and everybody will be forced to make a clear choice. here it won’t be about an obscure point about valid or invalid resignations but about something substantial like bringing out a new “Ecumenical Pachamama Mass” where the clergy is asked to celebrate Mass with leavened bread and water rather than unleavened bread and wine?
