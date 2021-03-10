One thought on “The Scamdemic Plot — They admit their Plans and are now executing them”

  1. At the 26 Minute and 50 Second Mark of the video, you will begin to learn how you are tracked in Poland, Belgium, Germany and Italy and the rest of Europe. In Poland, you must send a self photograph with your smart phone and text it to the government to show that you are quarantining properly. In the rest of Europe, you have these street cameras all over the place, that is how they see you, plus the apps on your smart phone. It is time to resist!

