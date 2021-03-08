Draghi orders all of Italy into hard Lockdown to suppress Easter

Commentary in English by Br Alexis Bugnolo

Now all the masks have fallen. It is not a pandemic, it is a dictatorship. The new Rothschilds nominated Mario Draghi has ordered all of Italy into a hard lockdown, putting all regions into Red Zones.

In the name of the fear of a winter flu, the government has usurped all human rights and treats the inhabitants of the Republic no loner as citizens, but as cattle to be led to the slaughter.

It is now obvious that the hardest lockdowns always coincide with the greatest Christian feasts. The New World Order is proclaiming indirectly but loudly that the Christian order is no longer to be tolerated.

There remains no other reaction, which is legitimate and necessary, but open military rebellion of the citizens.

The government of Italy is now a criminal organization which enjoys no authority whatsoever to represent or rule the people.