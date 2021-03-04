USA: Texas and Mississippi lift Mask mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott’s order will leave it to business owners to decide whether to require customers wear masks.
Some business owners say they will keep coronavirus restrictions in place, but worry those decisions could anger customers. https://t.co/So8XV3eWd8
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is massively scaling back COVID-19 protocols in Mississippi. He is replacing all current executive orders with “recommendations.” https://t.co/X3i54i324u
But the Rothschild Puppet Usurper is denouncing the moves:
NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6
