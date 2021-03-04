New Book on Benedict’s Renunciation sustains Br. Bugnolo’s View

Click the image to read the original Italian of Andrea Cionci’s article at the Libero: The Juridical Proof of Attorney Acosta: the Resignation rendered invalid purposefully by Pope Benedict XVI himself. — In which, Cionci reviews the new book which proves that Benedict XVI is still the pope. According to Cionci, the thesis of Attorney Acosta, an attorney of civil law in Colombia, is the same as that first moved by Br. Bugnolo, that the Renunciation was written with the precise intention of fooling the St. Gallen Mafia and making itself evident as valid to the Faithful of Christ, in time, so as to prevent the Papal Office from falling into the hands of the enemies of God and humanity. Cionci summarized Br. Bugnolo’s thesis in English here. — Acosta’s book was presented by FromRome.info here.