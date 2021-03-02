News

Draghi appoints General Figliuolo as Covid Commissar in Italy

English recap by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Italian Prime Minister — his official title is President of the Council of Ministers — Mario Draghi has named the new Commissar for Pandemic Response, and it is General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the current Logistical Head Commander of the Italian Army. — You can click the image above to read the story in Italian.

He has previously served as Commander in Chief of the Army, Commander of the Italian Contingent in Afghanistan and Commander of the Nato forces in Kosovo (2014-2015).

He holds a B. A. in political science from the University of Salerno, a Masters in political science from the University of Turin, and a Masters in International and Diplomatic Sciences from the University of Trieste.

 

