A list of unreliable News sources on Pope Benedict XVI

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Unreliability in journalism means many things. It means you print fake news knowingly and deliberately and intentionally, by study. It also means you do it with lack of study and deliberately, even if intentionality and knowledge are not perfect.

But the most scarce quality of reliability should at least to be to read a report and see if it contains what it claims in its title leader.

The now infamous case in point is the Benedict Interview, March 1, 2021, report by Massimo Franco of the Marxist newspaper, the Corriere della Sera, of Milan — not Rome — who was exposed in 2019 for running an interview with Pope Benedict in which both Vatican News and his own paper put out that Benedict had made a statement, which he never made according to the very text of the interview published therein.

So when Massimo Franco runs his report on March 1, 2021, the scarcest sense of journalistic responsibility would be to read it before saying it contains whats its headline claimed.

The next grade of responsibility would be to critique such a known fraudster’s new interview, as Frank Walker, Lou Verrecchio, Andrea Cionci (here and here), Don Alessandro Minutella and FromRome.Info has done (here).

However, the following News sources failed to do EITHER, whether out of ignorance of Italian, laziness to track down the story, or forgetfulness of an unpardonable journalistic fraud, if NOT for a deliberate malign intent to denigrate Pope Benedict XVI and contradict the truths of the invalidity of his renunciation or perhaps out of simple pettiness to disagree with rivals on social media.

So for the record here are the News sources which failed to be reliable: Associated Press, Vatican News, EWTN-Catholic News Agency, Edward Pentin – National Catholic Register, AciStampa, 1 Peter 5, LifeSite News – John Henry Westen, Return to Tradition.

So now that the record has been documented, the next time someone tells you that the reliable sources are unreliable, since they are not part of the pro-Bergoglio Narrative Control Club, send them the link to this report and rub their noses in it.