Laity notice that SSPX has joined with Mafia of St. Gallen in approving the Vaxx

Commentary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This is a great article about the superficial problem, which Ordo Militaris Radio TV has already confronted on more fundamental issues, namely that the SSPX and the St. Gallen Mafia seem to been puppetted by the same hands.

  1. The SSPX outs itself as a Globalist 5th Column
  2. SSPX reluctant to fault Bergoglio, but quick to attack Pope Benedict XVI
  3. Catholic principles say that the Vaxx must be refused
  4. Msgr. Schneider says that SSPX Magazine is wrong
  5. SSPX’s unknown islands
  6. A History of Pedophilia in the SSPX
  7. Nazi Refugees and the origins of the St. Gallen Mafia
  8. At Fatima, Our Lady was on a diplomatic mission of the highest import
  9. Gladio: How the USA secretly governed Western Europe after WWII
  10. Mind control techniques used by St. Gallen Mafia & Gladio operations
  11. How Trad Inc might be a Gladio operation
  12. Trad Inc. is hiding something monstrous

And so, I think the time has come for a public call to the SSPX leadership to name the names of the Big Money in Eastern Switzerland which has promoted, bought and controlled the SSPX at the highest levels during the last 50 years.  Until those names are named, then I think the laity can not be faulted in thinking or suspecting that the SSPX is deep down something quite unlike what they publicly present themselves to be.

