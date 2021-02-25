De Luca: Avete voluto il lungomare? Ora rischiamo zona rossa…!

Commentary and Summary in English by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

La Repubblica, the leading Marxist-Globalist newspaper of Rome reported the other day that De Luca, the President/Governor of Campania (Napes) reportedly said, “How dare you enjoy yourselves at the beach! Now you risk a Red Zone”. — A quote which reveals the real and only logic behind the Scamdmic controls: beating subserviance into you.

If you dare want to return to the way life was before the Scamdemic, then you will be punished with more lockdowns and deprivations of liberty!

The Scamdemic is mass conditioning to slavery. Any sign of non slave like mentality will be punished!