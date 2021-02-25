News

De Luca: Avete voluto il lungomare? Ora rischiamo zona rossa…!

Leave a comment

Commentary and Summary in English by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

La Repubblica, the leading Marxist-Globalist newspaper of Rome reported the other day that De Luca, the President/Governor of Campania (Napes) reportedly said, “How dare you enjoy yourselves at the beach! Now you risk a Red Zone”. — A quote which reveals the real and only logic behind the Scamdmic controls: beating subserviance into you.

If you dare want to return to the way life was before the Scamdemic, then you will be punished with more lockdowns and deprivations of liberty!

The Scamdemic is mass conditioning to slavery. Any sign of non slave like mentality will be punished!

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.