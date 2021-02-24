Post your Links to Alt-Media

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There is now an obvious effort to erase all Alt-Media from the platforms of Big Tech. For that reason, it is imperative that we develop indices to all the Alt-Media which is not found on the Big Tech platforms.

Thus, I invite all who find this page to post links to their favorite SITES (not articles) and LISTS OF SITES which publish information and truth about the NWO, the Great Reset, the Scamdemic, etc.. — Add your comments about the nature or quality of the links you post.

This will be a do it yourself index.

No other comments will be permitted here.