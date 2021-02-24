News

Post your Links to Alt-Media

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There is now an obvious effort to erase all Alt-Media from the platforms of Big Tech. For that reason, it is imperative that we develop indices to all the Alt-Media which is not found on the Big Tech platforms.

Thus, I invite all who find this page to post links to their favorite SITES (not articles) and LISTS OF SITES which publish information and truth about the NWO, the Great Reset, the Scamdemic, etc.. — Add your comments about the nature or quality of the links you post.

This will be a do it yourself index.

No other comments will be permitted here.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.