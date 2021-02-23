News

US Supreme Court rules that Election Fraud is 100% O.K.

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Back on Nov. 24, 2020, I explained what was going on int he United States Election fraud.

In that video, I explained that the legal system in the United States, as it is controlled by Freemasons and not Christians, would never allow a judicial review of election fraud.

Today, the U. S. Supreme Court publicly confirmed that.

Cases before votes are cast, or before votes are tallied, or before votes are certified, are always considered as not having standing.

Cases after such things are considered moot.

I hope all my fellow U. S. Citizens now realize that the United States of America is not a democracy nor a republic. It is a state of slaves living on a plantation owned by the Masonic Lodge, and you are only allowed to vote for whomsoever they have chosen to win.

So now let’s stop with the propaganda about the “Land of the Free” and start living the “Home of the Brave” by armed rebellion. Anything less is manifest consent to live as slaves to demons.

_______

CREDITS: The Featured Image is by Joe Ravi and is used here with a CCSA 3.0 license.

