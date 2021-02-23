News UK “Defense” Department wants Terminator Tech in skies above citizenry February 23, 2021 Editor 1 Comment They launched this tech to fight a war on terrorism, which they had created out of thin air with false flags. Now they want to deploy it for its real purpose. Remember the Terminator Trilogy? It’s coming to a sky near you! Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “UK “Defense” Department wants Terminator Tech in skies above citizenry”
What about Air Rights above Private Property?
>
LikeLike