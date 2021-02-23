113yrs ago, today: the Martyrdom of Friar Leo Heinrichs in Denver, USA

To watch and listen and read more, see >>

Servant Of God Father Leo Heinrichs OFM Martyr

Father Leo is a patron saint for the poor, for outdoorsmen, lumberjacks, the sick, those afflicted with small pox, plague, those discerning a vocation to be a Friar, Religious, Monk, or Priest.

He is a great patron for Franciscans and all who are devoted to Our Lady, to the Most Blessed Sacrament and to the Mass, to the restoration of the Altar Railing and the Latin Mass in particular.

And certainly he would be a patron for parish security and defense.

Plus he is a patron saint for German Americans and for all clergy serving in the USA from a foreign country. He is also a patron saint for Pastors and Assistant Pastors and all clergy who are raising funds to build a new Church. — Father Leo pray for us all!