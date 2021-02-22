New Book proves Benedict XVI is still the only true Pope

by Estefanía Acosta

Greetings in the Lord!

This time we want to inform you that, thank God, the book Benedict XVI: Pope “Emeritus”? is now available on Amazon, and can be ordered at the following links: https://mybook.to/BenedictTP (English version, paperback), https://mybook.to/BenedictoTP (Spanish version, paperback), https://mybook.to/BentoTP (Portuguese version, paperback) and https://mybook.to/BentoEB (Portuguese version, e-book). This book, of almost 300 pages, is the first to offer, with academic rigor and in a systematic way, the canonical proof that Benedict XVI never validly resigned from the office of Roman Pontiff (for which reason he remains the only and true Pope of the Catholic Church, to whom all Catholics owe fidelity and obedience under penalty of incurring schism) and, as a consequence of this and of other irregularities prior and concomitant to Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s election in the 2013 conclave (also demonstrated in the book), “Francis” is really an anti-Pope (that is, he illegitimately occupies the Chair of Peter and, therefore, recognizing him as Pope is, at the very least, an objective repudiation of the truth).

– We hope that, with God’s help, the e-book of the Spanish version may also be available soon, which would be loaded through the following link: https://mybook.to/BenedictoEB (those interested could start to check this link in about a week).

– The end notes (specifically the explanatory ones) are of the utmost importance… their complete reading is highly recommended.

We are grateful in advance for the sincere interest in knowing the truth behind the crisis that the Papacy is currently experiencing (a crisis that no faithful Catholic can look at with indifference), and the support in the dissemination of the book.

May the Lord bless and enlighten us all!