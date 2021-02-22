It’s Time for Christians to fight back against the Scamdemic

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo



The worst possible strategy during war is to be passive, that is, to be constantly responding to the shock and awe produced by the enemy’s attacks and advances, while offering no resistance.

This is what we Christians have been doing for the last 12 months, and its a losing strategy.

So if there is anything worthy of the Name of Christ in us, then we need to change, and change radically.

The best strategy during war is to be on the offensive and be proactive, that is, to foresee threats and prepare to encounter then victoriously, and to plan attacks where the enemy does not expect them and where they are calculated to weaken or defeat their territorial control of essential strategic points.

So in military war, so also in psychological war.

And we are in a psychological war.

In a psychological war, the weapons of evil are lies and the weapons of good are truths. And there is no denying it, that we Christians have long been trained in such warfare since it is so similar to preaching the Gospel of Salvation and living the truth and being witnesses of the truth despite all opposition.

So we cannot excuse ourselves on the grounds of not knowing how.

And since in a psychological war we do not risk life or limb, we have no excuse if we shirk to enter the battle.

But if we are to fight in this war, we have to stop being passive and break free from the Matrix of control which makes us passive.

The internet and social media is designed to disabilitate your psychological capacity to think critically AND physically react, while sucking up your personal time to prevent you from organizing social contacts in the real world that you could use to resist the Great Reset. — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) February 21, 2021

And that means not only that we must stop listening to MSM, but that we must start organizing fellow Christians in our local neighborhood.

And this is the purpose of this essay, to propose that every Christian reading it form an Anti-Scamdemic resistance group in their neighborhood.

Such a group can have any name, and better to have different names, so as to conceal from the Matrix how to identify them.

But the scope of the group will be to spread information of the truth about the Scamdemic off the grid, that is by word of mouth. And the strength of the group will be in numbers, since human beings are more likely to accept the truth when it is presented by a group.

So find that neighbor who is not wearing the mask, who criticized the fraud and suggest to him in private to join you in such a group . Then work out from your other personal local contacts and recruit others. Meet in private places to plan strategies, like targeting local community leaders with the truth about the pandemic. Memorize the key information to show that the masks do not work, the vaccine kills, the pandemic does not exist, the controls are not scientific or medical, the dictatorship is the goal, Christians are the target, and that critical thinking is a necessary survival skill.

What these groups can do in the future is another thing. Simply start with this small objective and work locally. Say nothing about this on the internet. Do not share this article. But go in person to individuals.

Organize, organize, and organize.

And in doing this you practice true courage, true Christianity, true charity, and true prudence. Because if things get worse, having a local network is the best preparation for responding to worse threats.