As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his Tu est Petrus, a musical composition for the Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle.

This performance is by the Tallis Scholars, with Peter Philips conducting.

FromRome.Info publishes this music by Palestrina to honor Popr Benedict on today’s Feast of the Chair of Saint Peter.