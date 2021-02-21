The Situation in the Church is intolerable: We must go to Sutri again!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Back in September of 2018, I called for a Second Synod of Sutri. And days later, the international Association, “Veri Catholici” joined the call with a specific and formal list of accusations to be heard.

And just last week, I called on Archbishop Viganò not to ignore the precedent set there. — An article which I thank Mr. Walker of Canon212.com for making more widely known.

But, yesterday, the day toward Sutri hastend in double march, however.

For Cardinal Sarah publicly denied that Peter (Bergoglio) is the Rock on his twitter feed, just hours after been dismissed as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship.

And Aldo Maria Valli, the journalist who assisted Viganò to launch his apostolate of letter writing in denunciation of the corruption in the Church, published an Essay in which he expressly denied that Bergoglio is the Vicar of Christ, the Successor of St. Peter, the exerciser of the Petrine Ministry.

I have it also, that Bergoglio dismissed Cardinal Camastri, the caretaker of the Basilica of St. Peter, on the same day as Cardinal Sarah for nothing coincidental.

I surmise that they both had remonstrated with Bergoglio in private as regards his statement made last Sunday about God “being contaminated”. — I surmise also that their dismissal means that Bergoglio is pertinacious in his heresy. — And I surmise furthermore that Cardinal Sarah’s tweet concludes rightly, that Bergoglio holds no office in the Church.

Archbishop Viganò last month, in his recent letter, admitted that he was publicly suspending judgement as to who is and who is not the Pope. Valli’s declaration yesterday seems to explain what Viganò may be thinking.

Sara and Vigano are two leading incardinated members of the Clergy of the Roman Church. And their positions on Bergoglio are not surprising: they are merely refusing to continue in the pretense that that man is a Catholic. But they are not single men. With Camastri they lead a huge number of Roman Clergy here in the Diocese and around the world. Their public positions of dissent or disagreement will now become public positions in the Church among thousands and tens of thousands, and soon millions and tens of millions. This particularly true because they are seen by many as faithful Catholic clergy, not loony-bin heretics, of the kind with which Bergoglio loves to surround himself.

While these have not yet publicly admitted or realized that Benedict is still the pope, the problem rightly posed and rightly answered, as only a Second Synod of Sutri may be able to do, hastens closer.

And this is no layman’s call, because I have it from a contact in the Roman Curia, that Sutri is being talked about and is being recognized as as valid canonical method of solving the problem.

Therefore, as a member of the Roman Church, I call on Cardinal Sarah and Archbishop Viganò to publicly call for a Second Synod of Sutri. I call on Catholic journalists of integrity everywhere, friend or foe, to urge such a call.

The situation in the Church cannot be tolerated any longer. It is no longer a time to remain silent!