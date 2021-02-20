Why do So Many refuse to see it?

A Commentary by David Webster

You could call it Divine Intervention, as the tapestry hits Pope Francis in the face, as he insists that “God is the One who contaminates himself”, quoting St.Paul to reinforce his point “he made himself sin” pic.twitter.com/dB6cYo1dfH — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) February 15, 2021

Dr. Taylor Marshall’s commentary on this blasphemy, a bit down on the twitter page, …

Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself” https://t.co/nzXh4dXHM2 — Dr Taylor Marshall (@TaylorRMarshall) February 16, 2021

though correctly concluding that God (the true God) cannot possibly contaminate himself with our sin, completely fails to understand what false prophet Bergoglio means by the word “contaminate” in reference to who he calls “God,” as his “God” could only be Satan, whose Jesuit ethics is “the end justifies the means”. Citing Bergoglio’ statement that ” ‘God’ cannot sin” he wrongly concludes Bergoglio is merely caught in a contradiction or a misuse of a word when its who Bergoglio believes is “God” is the real issue Why is Marshall so blind to what this false prophet is saying?

What Bergoglio is saying is that while “God” (who he obviously confuses with Satan/Lucifer) cannot personally act in sin, he, (as his end always justifies him), nevertheless gives mankind a different standard and tolerates his sin with no need for repentance and conversion, and simply overlooks it. That indeed is a very real contamination of his “God” but its justified and even lauded because its for a good cause! That indeed is Bergoglio’ very consistent ” theology” of an all merciful “God,” where there is no Hell or eternal death, a true spin off of Satan/Lucifer’s “Thou shalt not die” to Eve!

Marshall, sad to say, has a serious lack of spiritual discernment, which he has refused to acknowledge and thus continues to call the apostate, antiChrist, antipope Fraudcis “The Holy Father!”

CATHOLICS NEED TO ASK THEMSELVES, WHO IS THE GREATER THREAT? THE THIEF THAT ENTERS THE HOUSE TO STEAL AND DESTROY OR THE ONE WHO UNLOCKS THE DOOR AND LETS HIM IN AND THOSE WHO LET THEIR OWN HOUSE BE LOOTED?

On the larger context of Bergoglio’ message which was his using Jesus contact with a leper (whom Jesus heals!) in an attempt to push his perverted view of a contaminated compromising “God” (i.e. Satan): Our Lord neither approves of this man’s leprosy or tolerates it, He destroys it !

BERGOGLIO IS AN ANTICHRIST SON OF SATAN AND WE STILL HAVE MOST OF OUR PRIESTS OFFERING THE MASS IN UNION WITH HIM!

WE ALSO HAVE MANY OF THE LAITY WHO THINK THEY CAN CHANGE THE MASS BY MENTALLY SUBSTITUTING BENEDICT’S NAME!!!

BOY, ARE WE IN TROUBLE!!