News Pro Benedict Archbishop Lenga is on YouTube February 20, 2021 Editor 1 Comment Click to go to his channel. Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Pro Benedict Archbishop Lenga is on YouTube”
Good to see the good Archbishop. But my Polish is a little rusty.
Please send him word for English-translation subtitles to his videos.
The only two bishops not afraid of the Antipope need to get the word out.
Bergoglio’s Coven and the Heresiarchy we have running the Church is not going to do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person