Leading Vaticanista: At Rome there is no pope!

English Introduction by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Aldo Maria Valli, one of the leading Vaticanista in Italy, expounds his personal view that at Rome no one is acting like a pope, which he expresses with the superbole, “At Rome there is no pope”, confounding the second act of being (which is acting, or ministerium) with the first act of being (which is authority or office or munus). — click the image to read the article in Italian.

He expressly denies that Bergoglio is Peter, and argues that Bergoglio’s manner of acting like a Globalist shows that he has never intended to assume the Petrine ministry.

