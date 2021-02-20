Do you not know of what spirit you should be?

Finally, brethren, be strengthened in the Lord, and in the might of his power. Put you on the armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the deceits of the devil. For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and power, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places. Therefore take unto you the armour of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and to stand in all things perfect. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of justice, And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace: In all things taking the shield of faith, wherewith you may be able to extinguish all the fiery darts of the most wicked one. And take unto you the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit (which is the word of God).

— St. Paul the Apostle, Letter to the Ephesians 6:10-17.

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Masonic culture in which we have been immersed and formed is the fundamental cause of our misunderstanding what our Christian duties are and in the increasing carnality and senselessness of the form of life which is being proposed and imposed on us.

For man cannot be enslaved by the flesh until he abandons the spirit.

And thus since Vatican II we have been bombarded with the doctrines of the world, the flesh and the devil, to make us forget the nobility of our status, grace and calling as adopted sons of God. To make us forget that we are not dogs and that we are not gods.

On the contrary we are called to live on high, where Christ Jesus reigns at the right hand of the Father.

At the Right Hand of the Father, in Heaven. Not in the exalted power centers of this world where idols are worshiped.

For as the Apostle teaches,

For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and power, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places.

This vocation as a Christian calls us to have a vision of things which transcends the merely material but does not divorce itself from reality.

We are not pure spirits and we should reject any attempt to make us spiritual without Christ Jesus.

The world of social media and the internet is designed to do just that. To give us 24/7 a huge dose of psycho bait so that we do nothing else but remain connected to the Matrix of deceit, deluded into thinking that life is thought, pure spirituality, without action or concern for others.

We are not angels, and it is unnatural for us to strive to be such, if that striving means we abandon the moral law which regards how we should live and strive in the physical word, with our bodies and souls, and ignore the pressing corporal and spiritual needs which can only be attended to in the real world.

Thus the Matrix inclines us to be passive and disconnected, while pretending to offer us new activities and connections. It results therefore in a whole population which is personally isolated from everyone else, which cannot even start a conversation with another, since all are polarized in their own cyber realities.

But above all it takes from us the time which we would spend with others, where true charity, education and concern takes place.

This is especially true in the final Armageddon which seems to be rapidly approaching. No army can win if it is not united. Therefore, there can be no true opposition to the enemies of the Church, to the enemies of Humanity, or to the Antichrist, unless we organize in the real world and form bonds of loyalty and collaboration which defy the Narrative control which imprisons so many who live in the Matrix.

And for this, we must keep our minds on high, with Christ Jesus at the Right Hand of the Father, that is, we must Pray Continually, as the Apostle urged us:

By all prayer and supplication praying at all times in the spirit; and in the same watching with all instance and supplication for all the saints: And for me, that speech may be given me, that I may open my mouth with confidence, to make known the mystery of the gospel. For which I am an ambassador in a chain, so that therein I may be bold to speak according as I ought.

— St. Paul the Apostle, Letter to the Ephesians 6:18-20.

We should pray for the grace to resist, for the grace to be enlightened so we can see the deceits of our age, discern the trustworthiness or duplicity of men, turn aside from the offers of the world, the flesh and the devil, and reckon the things which lead to Heaven as the things to be desire above all else: prayer, penance, mortification, fasting, abstinence, the reading of the Saints and Scriptures, the earnest supplication for the graces of God, before the thrones of Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the Saints and Holy Angels.

Let us not pray as those who have succumbed, but as those who wish to rebel, who are at war, who aim to conquer the enemies of Jesus Christ. Let us pray with compassion, not bitterness; with a paternal or material desire to draw sinners and souls back to Jesus Christ, and for the grace and virtues to be effective in this apostolate of salvation.

Only to act thus is to be of the true spirit of Christ.

To be of any other spirit is to be an friend of this world, and an enemy of God.

This is especially true of all those who pursue the cultivation of the flesh. For there is no wine more able to lull the mind or turn aside the spirit from the things of God, than impurity. And impurity is not caused formally by some preternatural spirit, it is simply caused by the aggregation to too much blood in certain parts of the body.

For this reason the Saints took cold showers, ate little meat, rid their homes of things impure, of mirrors and clothing which exposed rather than conceals. For this reason Scripture condemns all those who go to the gymnasium and who respect idols of the flesh, or all idols of the ancient world were designed to incite lust.

And these errors have infiltrated deeply into Christianity since the Renaissance, when many clergy hired the most carnal men to depict the Saints and Christ as if they were Greek Gods of lust, rather than chaste servants of the Father, as had been done for 1000 years in Christian art.

So now we are compelled to break radically from this world of sin. We must treat ourselves as the alcoholic treats himself. We must abandon the world, the flesh and the devil and cleanse our homes, hearts and possessions of all that draws us to put hope in or seek the riches or acquisitions of this world.

Let us not be deceived.

Let us remember that we were not made for this world, but for the world to come.

That grace is not given to us that we might not sin while persuing the world, flesh or the allurements of the devil, BUT RATHER that we might forsake all these and seek God and His Kingdom alone.

Indeed, if we persist in the pursuit of such things, we are spurning the graces of God!

This is why the true Saints of God such as St. Bernard of Claivaux or St. Bernardine of Sienna, when they preached caused crowds to join monasteries. But the false apostles, such as Jose Maria Escrivá (who began his priesthood cohabitating with a sodomite and ended it with spanking adult women on the butt) taught laymen and women to presume they can be saved without practicing the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity and obedience to Christ.

Indeed, St. John Bosco taught that 60% of Catholic men have the vocation to be religious or monks. Which is another way of saying that only 40% can be saved in the state of marriage or by living as single laymen.

I counsel and urge you all, therefore, in the Lord, to not take counsel with the world, For we must be either fighters or slaves. And in such a choice, there is placed before us Life or death, Heaven or Hell.