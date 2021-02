by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

From the beginning of his rule of the Vatica, Jorge Mario Bergoglio has shocked and dumbfounded Catholics for the strange way he kisses boys and male babies. He has been seen to kiss them on the lips, or holding them in a strange dominating sort of way.

Here is a collection of such photos:

The strangest photos of all were those of him kissing babies during his first trip to Brasil, but they seem to have been taken off the web.