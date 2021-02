Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As of Sunday, the Regions of Emilia Romana, Le Marche, and Piemonte will go from yellow to orange zones, and Abruzzo goes from orange to red. — The game to play the citizens continues, taking away liberty and destroying businesses without any proof of pandemic and without and reason of medicine.

Mario Draghi has shown that he is not a benign technocrat, but a dragon in the service of the International Culling of humanity called euphemistically, the Great Reset.