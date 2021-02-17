Italy: MSM beings new Campaign of Sanitary Terrorism

English Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In Italy the newspapers and tv have begin their next assault against the liberty of Italians.

The terror campaign is being founded upon the claim of another new variety of Covid 19, this time from England. It is claimed that this variety is more lethal.

The solution?

Only by accepting tyranny and putting your life in the hands of the terrorists and tyrants can you avoid the possibility of dying!

This media assault is to prepare for the expected imminent declaration of the new Draghi government that everyone needs to be vaccinated, and until they are they must be locked down in their houses indefinitely. This new variant will require that all those vaccinated, will need to be vaccinated again with a new vaccine!

And to think that just 2 years ago, they claimed that the Catholic Church was a evil institution for forcing pagans to get washed in the Name of the Trinity in clean sanitary water!