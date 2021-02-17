Goldman Sachs wants you to vote for Trump

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Those who want to live as free citizens of democracy are becoming more and more aware that an elaborate system of narrative control and political theatre has been orchestrated for decades to get them to support that which the Globalists want them to support.

Their chief method for doing this is to put on the Chess Board of Daily Events pawns which rally the sheeple to go where the Grand Masters of the Lodge want them to go.

For this reason it is important to study the personal histories of the personalities which attract the attention of the masses to see who is really puling the strings and where they are apt to lead you.

One such personality is Stephen K. Bannon, popularly known as Steve Bannon.

Steve Bannon presents himself as an ardent supporter of Donald Trump. Steve Bannon was one of the first to jump on the band wagon of opposing Biden, as President, and getting opponents to Biden elected in the 2022 congressional elections.

Bannon said Trump won the election, but after January 20, he says that Biden is president.

Now Bannon wants you to support Trump’s political efforts, whatever they be, “to restore the GOP”, so that after you wasted your vote on a party which did not fight to have your vote count, you can waste it again on participating in a fraudulent administration by recognizing it as legitimate.

In the last days of the Trump Presidency, Trump pardoned Bannon, who was accused of having misappropriated more than 500,000 dollars from a charity which was raising funds to build a wall on the southern boarder of the USA. The charity raised a little more than a few million. Bannon took the salary, it is said, to promote the fund raising. Five hundred thousand dollars is a lot of T-bone steaks, you know.

Why Bannon takes this position is clear if you simply read his biography on Wikipedia:

Business career

Investment banking

After his military service, Bannon worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker in the Mergers and Acquisitions Department.[63] In 1987, he relocated from New York to Los Angeles, to assist Goldman in expanding their presence in the entertainment industry.[48] He stayed at this position with Goldman in Los Angeles for two years, and left with the title of vice president.[64][b]

In 1990, Bannon and several colleagues from Goldman Sachs launched their own company Bannon & Co., a boutique investment bank specializing in media. In one of Bannon & Co.’s transactions, the firm represented Westinghouse Electric which wanted to sell Castle Rock Entertainment.[56] Bannon negotiated a sale of Castle Rock to Turner Broadcasting System, which was owned by Ted Turner at the time.[66] Instead of a full adviser’s fee, Bannon & Co. accepted a financial stake in five television shows, including Seinfeld, which was in its third season. Bannon still receives cash residuals each time Seinfeld is aired.[66] Société Générale purchased Bannon & Co. in 1998.[56]

Compare this to the biography of Mario Draghi, the new Prime Minister of Italy:

In 2001, he left the Treasury to become a fellow of the Institute of Politics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.[26] Draghi was also appointed a Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs International in 2002. He was also made a member of the firm’s management committee, holding all of these roles until 2005.[27] He led Goldman Sachs’s European strategy and its engagements with major European corporations and governments.[28] After the revelation that off-market swaps had been systematically used by the Greek Government, facilitated by Goldman Sachs, Draghi stated that he “knew nothing” about the arrangement, and “had nothing to do with it”.[29] During this period, Draghi also worked as a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, and also spent time as a consultant at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.[23]

Do you begin to see a pattern?

Maybe you should stop voting for the party that Goldman Sachs wants you to support?

