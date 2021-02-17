Globalists watch out! — Christians have the right to Celebrate Easter

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

We have not yet resisted to the point of shedding blood.

And this is our duty in Christ, as St. Paul the Apostle wrote in his Letter to the Hebrews 12:4:

For you have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin:



And that this verse of Scripture can be rightly applied to the resistence we must show to the Scamdemic and Great Reset, is obvious, because both are founded upon lies and want us to accept a life founded upon lies.

But to live a lie is the very definition of sin.

For sin is an osbstacle and stumbling block to God, who is Truth.

LAST YEAR they fooled 99.999% of Christians and convinced us not to worship at Easter.

This year many of us have been enlightened by the Holy Spirit and see the Great Lie for what it is.

Therefore we must live according to the truth and go and worship without any shame, fear, or compliance.

I call on all Christians this Easter to worship the Lord Jesus in public gatherings.

And in those nations which threatend you or forbid you, go out armed and ready for battle.

This is holy war, and we have no right to worship if we cannot celebrate Easter without restrictions and without submission to lies.