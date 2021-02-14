The Vaxx is a trap!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Reports are coming in from all over the world, where the “Covid 19 Vaccines” are being administered.

There reports are horrifying as much as they are alarming. While there are very large numbers of individuals who are having adverse reactions from fainting to temporary nerve incapacitation, others are falling into life threatening conditions, such as blood clotting in the arteries and heart attacks. Worse, hundreds are dying, or better said, dropping dead for no reason at all.

What is being reported is certainly not but the tip of the iceberg, however, because in the organized fraud being perpetrated upon the human race, the fraudsters have changed the meanings of the words they are using in their terrorist psyop.

Here is a lexicon:

PANDEMIC — Initially their name for 140 deaths which they attributed to Covid-19. Now the name for any cause of death, except that which results after taking the Covid 19 Vaxx.

VACCINE — Their name for the gene therapy induced by the mRNA shots which allegedly grant you immunity to Sars Covid 19, but which really cause some of your cells — we do not know how many — to produce spike proteins and thus cause your own lymphocytes to attack them as enemies and kill them.

MEDICAL EXPERT — Their name for anyone they pay to insist on the narrative which affirms their meaning of “pandemic” and “vaccine”.

NEGATIONIST / DENIER — Their name for anyone who speaks the truth and says its a Scamdemic not a pandemic.

So now if you die before taking the “Vaccine” your death will be reported as COVID-19. But if you die after taking the “Vaccine” you death will be reported as natural or from pre-existing conditions.

As a colleague of mine says: their Scam is now a religion, and they believe in the existence of only ONE TRUE VIRUS.

Those taking the “Vaccine” think they are gaining an advantage. But while the “Experts” say you will get immunity, the medical papers and official sources are admitting that the immunity is not certain an does not last, so that repeated vaccination is required.

I personally know of a case where a family accepted to be “vaccinated” and afterwards was quarantined in their own house for 2 weeks because the wife tested positive for Covid-19 AFTER being “vaccinated”!

The “Experts” have made it clear. Don’t you dare think you will be free after being “vaccinated” because you still have to observe social distancing, still have to wear a mask, and in some cases still wont be allowed to work or travel UNTIL THEY SAY SO.

Personally I know of much more tragic outcomes. Young people being rushed to intensive care because of life threatening heart attacks or blood coagulation after receiving the “vaccine”,

As I said in my video, “The Truth” — which has now gone viral under the unapproved title “Warning from a priest from Rome” — we will seen many more deaths. As the death get out of control, the narrative will be that the “Pandemic” is worsening and more need to be vaccinated with more vaccines.

If you cannot figure out what is going on, let me explain it in one simple sentence: There is No Pandemic, but there is an international conspiracy to use the claim of a pandemic to establish world wide tyranny, enslave us all and kill off billions. And if you take the Vaxx, you are much more likely to die, because the Vaxx is a trap, which snares you in their system of lies and control, while programming your immune system to have more violent and uncontrolled reactions to the next strain of coronavirus which comes along — a strain which would not make anyone normal, sick.

But the “Pandemic” is not the only and last attack. They are now planning to shut down all food production by shutting down all the agricultural service production that they control, to end seed distribution, fertilizer distribution, agricultural machinery sales and repairs. — Because with their people in the governments, there is no one to call martial law to force these factories to reopen. And without them billions will be forcibly starved to death. This is what they mean by the threat of coming “foot shortages”.

So, yes, it is a diabolically malign plot of psychopathic mass murder. But there is something you can do about it. Simply stop obeying, believing and collaborating in the Scam. Stop wearing the mask, refuse the vaccine, and if you see the police harassing anyone, swam them and drive them out of your neighborhood. — And yes, you can use violence to defend yourself from these mass murderers.