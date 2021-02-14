Roberto Pecchioli: Arresta il Sistema!

English summary

Here Decimo Toro reads Roberto Peccioli’s denunciation of how the Internet is being used to record everything personal, specific or individual and unique about our identity, so that the future transhumanist society can download our identity into a robot and simulate us perfectly. By using the Internet, we are being recorded! And habituated to live inside a computer where all we can do is make things change on a screen and press buttons.

The only way to be free from the Matrix is to stop using it and return to the real world. Turn off your computer and live in the real world. Don’t take the psycho-bait.

This video merits being translated in every language on earth!