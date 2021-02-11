USA Marxist Directorate to purge Military before killing Millions of Americans

It is happening, and you were warned. Stop closing your eyes. The genocide of 10s of millions of American citizens is being planned and prepared. You can be certain of this, because genocide is not possible until you have a military force willing to do it and which has been brainwashed to do it without conscience and regrets. This has always been the step of preparation of every Marxist government which has wanted to genocide the general population.

Click the image above to read the article.

Here is another article with important comments. Click image below to read.