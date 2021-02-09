Anti-EU Parties betray Italy to EU Servant Draghi

Commentary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Vito Crimi, the acting leader of the M5S Movement (5 Star Alliance) announced yesterday, that his party is ready to enter a government with Mario Draghi. This follows the proclamation by Matteo Salvini of the Lega, the day before, that he is willing to work with Draghi it is promotes jobs and security.

Both political parties ran in the 2018 election as being against the Euroe and the EU and for Italian sovereignty.

Indeed, in January the Lega denounced the politics which would subordinate Italy to Europe and M5S denounced Draghi. But now is all changed. And it is not the grace of God, but the secret handshakes of the Masonic Lodges which have effected the unbelievable change of hearts.

Both now have bowed before Draghi — whose surname translated into English would be “Dragons”.

Italy has been betrayed by political class which for 40 years has pretended diverse opinions, when in fact they are all the same Masonic party.

Mario Draghi is the Bilderberger choice to lead Italy into a political union of a United Staes of Europe, designed to prevent any European Country from every breaking free from the Masonic Lodge’s control. It has no other purpose than to prepare for total world enslavement.