Those who reject Benedict have no Bishop with a canonical argument

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

For 8 years Catholics who have demonstrated and sustained that Pope Benedict XVI is still the true pope have been ridiculed with the assertion that we have no Bishops to support us. I do not know how long Ann Barnhardt and those she led back to the truth on this question have been so ridiculed, but probably much longer.

Now that Archbishop Paul Lenga, a hero of the Soviet Era underground Church, and Bishop Rene Henry Gracida, a hero for moving the Magisterium to define complex questions on the care of the terminally ill, have publicly stated Bergoglio is not the pope and has never been the pope, because the resignation of Pope Benedict is doubtful, and therefore invalid, the enemies of the truth are irked.

So they trotted out Bishop Athanasius, who in the most charitable assessment simply does not understand the controversy, to support them. But he failed badly. So badly that the criticism of his argument has been left in the air, with no response.

So now the tables are turned: those who say Benedict is no longer the pope HAVE NO BISHOP OR CARDINAL WHO CAN MUSTER A CANONICAL ARGUMENT to support their claim. They are actually trying to sustain their position on silence and publicly proven errors, lies, mistatements, falsehoods.

They try to defend Bergoglio at all costs and they become Bergoglio. Their supporters in praising them have become like Bergoglians too. Praising a Bishop for falsehoods, denials of Catholic teaching, canon law, facts and for citing fake news reports. They insist his is personally holy and should be the Pope some day, for the merit of what he attempted to do.

But Bishop Schneider is now objectively even more dishonest that Bergoglio. Because Bergoglio has never attempted to canonically justify his own claim to the Papacy. Ardent Bergoglians and all of those in the Vatican have remained likewise silent. They are smart enough minds to know that you do not enter a battle field if you cannot win.

The Truth has won 3 battles

The Renunciation has been shown to have no canonical effect but to remove consent by Pope Benedict to everything they have been doing in the Vatican since Feb. 29, 2013. That is the first battle. The canonical defense of this truth, which has been expressed clearly by Ann Barnhardt in 2016 and by others since then has has no canonical counter-reponse. Those who disagree, remain silent, or hurl unfounded assertions or non pertinent facts, when they are not hurling insults. This is the second Battle.

There is now a collegial act in the same week by two members of the College of Bishops declaring Bergoglio is not the pope and that Benedict is still the pope. This is the the third and Huge victory.

The rest of the war will be a mop up exercise

The number of Bishops and clergy and religious and laity returning to Pope Benedict’s allegiance will grow. If Benedict is in error this will help him see it. If he is not in error but waiting for support this will fulfill his desire.

Bl. Ann Catherine Emmerich foresaw it all 200 years ago. The evil dark pope will flee Rome. The Church of Jesus Christ, whom she saw in vision as a tall Lady, will humble herself by accepting the truth. We shall have victory!

Therefore, let us amass supplies, volunteers and support to bring it about sooner. Please spread the news of the International Inquest. This inquest will provide the information to the Bishops so that they can have sound reasons to move against Bergoglio and depose him as an antipope and heretic. They will then have the moral courage to call Synods and Councils, either locally or internationally to canonical declare their judgements against him.

And this kind of opposition will make Bergoglio’s position unstable. He will flee because he is a coward. Or if he dies first, his invalid illegal and illicit successor as Antipope will flee.

+ + +