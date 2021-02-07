Cannonades to liberate Pope Benedict XVI

NOTICE TO READERS OF FROMROME.INFO

FromRome.Info will publish 20 articles from now till Feb. 12, 2021, demonstrating that Benedict XVI is still the one and only true pope, and that Bergoglio was never, therefore, canonically elected.

You are encouraged to share all these articles on all social media platforms and through email with your friends and acquaintances, to spread the truth against the Masonic Big Lies of our days.

In this way you too can join in the greatest moral battle since Lepanto fighting on the side of Christ’s Vicar against the forces of barbarism and moral depravity!

FromRome.Info is the only publication in the English speaking world, and perhaps the only one in the entire world, which has marshalled in written format the entire canonical evidence and argumentation that Pope Benedict XVI is still the Vicar of Jesus Christ.

FromRome.Info is firing off this cannonade to urge the Catholic world to take action and free Pope Benedict XVI from the malign and polluted hands of the Globalists who drove him from power and keep him a prisoner in the Vatican. — By sharing these articles, you join battle on behalf of Pope Benedict XVI.