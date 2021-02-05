News Lindell’s Documentary, Absolute Proof Trump won the election February 5, 2021 Editor 4 Comments Vimeo erased the video within 120 minutes of FromRome.Info posting it. But Lindell has reposted it Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Lindell’s Documentary, Absolute Proof Trump won the election”
Hello – the video is gone…… i am guessing it got banned???
LikeLike
Its being banned as fast as Mike can put it up. If anyone has youtube premium, download it and repost it on other platforms. Let FromRome.Info know of future locations and we will keep active links for it from this page. THANK YOU PATRIOTS IN ADVANCE!
LikeLike
Just so you know, the Lindell documentary has already been deleted from Vimeo. Sylvia
LikeLike
see michaeljlindell.com
LikeLike